Rebecca’s new Candlelighters role

Have your say

A new challenge with the Candlelighters charity is the next stop for a Mirfield woman after graduating from college.

Rebecca Swithenbank recently graduated from Sheffield Hallam and is now a community fundraiser helping set up fundraising support groups across Yorkshire to support Candlelighters, which supports children with cancer and their families. Jen Aspinall, of Farsley, has also joined.

Both will be available to give talks, attend events, and provide support and materials to people raising money in aid of Candlelighters.

Call them on 0113 322 9283 or email info@candlelighters.org.uk for more details.