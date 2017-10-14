Rebecca takes plunge for BHF

A woman from Sowerby Bridge recently took the plunge for charity during a skydive.

Rebecca Lodge raised £450 by taking to the skies and jumping out of a plane at 13,500 feet to help support the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) lifesaving research.

Rebecca was inspired to take on the challenge in memory of her grandad Malcolm Shaw, husband of Barbara Shaw also of Sowerby Bridge. Malcolm unfortunately passed away in 2013 after suffering the effects of a cardiac arrest in the same year.

Barbara also suffered a heart attack the previous year and had four stents.

Barbara wanted to something positive and join the BHF’s fight against heart disease and so registered to take part in a skydive.

Unfortunately due to doctors’ advice she was unable to take part.

However, her grand-daughter Rebecca, a nurse at Bradford Royal Infirmary, stepped in to take Barbara’s place.

Rebecca wanted to remember her grandad Malcolm in a special way and the whole family wanted to give something back. They have also taken on other fundraising challenges such as coffee mornings and car boot sales.

Rebecca said: “The jump was brilliant, I was nervous but the views were breath-taking!

“It was an incredible experience and would encourage anyone who is thinking of doing a skydive, to sign up to be a BHF Heart Flyer.

“I’m really pleased to have raised £450 to help the BHF fund even more lifesaving research into heart disease.”

By signing up to become a Heart Flyer, you can help the BHF fund even more lifesaving research into these conditions.

The BHF’s Heart Flyers programme is available nationwide.

Choose a location from one of the 21 skydiving venues across the UK, pick a jump date and begin fundraising. Visitwww.bhf.org.uk/skydive to sign up to become a Heart Flyer.