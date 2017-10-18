Record crowds at this year’s Brighouse Arts Festival

Brighouse was filled with music, dancing, comedy and more as record crowds turned out for the town’s nine day long Arts Festival.

Organised by the local charity Arts for Brighouse it relied on volunteer support to host over 30 events and was designed to offer ways of bridging the arts with the local community as well as celebrate live performance.

Brighouse Arts Festival

Over 150 performers were featured over the week including the gala show ‘Songs from the Movie Musicals’ directed by Natasha Harper, a harp recital from Fiona Katie Roberts and a Bronte evening presented by Simon Zonnenblick and Caroline Lamb, to name a few.

Organisers would like to thank everyone who supported the event and for making it the most successful Brighouse Arts Festival to date.

Matthew Harrison-Lord, programme director of the festival, said: “We had record audiences throughout the week and had a huge following on social media.

“We’d love to hear from individuals about what they enjoyed most, and any ideas that people would like to see developed for future years.

“Next year’s event is already in the planning (October 7 to 14, 2018).

“Please contact us via the website www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk.”