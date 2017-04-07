Record number of runners took on the Overgate 5k and 10k challenge

The dust is still settling on the Holmfield hills from the feet of a record 595 runners as they took on the Overgate Hospice 5k and 10k Challenge last weekend.

Over 80 volunteers, including nursing staff, turned out in perfect weather conditions to help to put the event together and without them the event simply could not have gone ahead.

Runners at the start line of the Overgate Hospice run

Caravan Guard returned as the event sponsor and took a team of four along to take part.

Craig Thompson, Marketing Director of Caravan Guard said: “We’re extremely proud to continue to sponsor the Overgate 5k and 10k Challenge.

“It was fantastic to see such a large turnout and hopefully a significant amount of money will be raised to help the hospice provide specialist care and support for families across Calderdale.

“We can’t praise the hospice staff and volunteers enough for organising such an incredible event.”

The 10k race was won by Craig Shreerer, with Kallum Burnside coming in at the front of the 5k runners.

Event Fundraiser Rebecca Gill said: “We would like to extend a massive thank you to all who took part, and to those who gave their time to support the event.

“Sponsorship is still coming in but we hope to raise upwards of £23,000 for the Hospice which will go a long way to help us care for those suffering from life-limiting illnesses.”

Sponsorship can be handed in at the hospice, any of the Overgate Shops or by calling 01422 387121.