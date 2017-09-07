Remember a great day this summer

The nights might be drawing in now but here’s a look back at one Calderdale’s great days this summer, when the sun came out and shone all day on the first Beechwood Big Picnic.

Organised at Beechwood Park, Holmfield, it was a joint event between the Friends of Beechwood Park group and North Halifax Partnership and attracted over 3,000 people on the day - a fantastic response for a first event.

North Halifax Partnership's first Beechwood Big Picnic was a success in summer 2017, more than 3,000 people attending the debut event

Attractions included a beach and activities for all ages - babies right through to older people - including boxing, tai chi, archery, a dog show, local history display and a fun run.

It followed days of rain but when the sun started shining all the hard organising work was given some great weather to help the event succeed in its aim - bringing the community together to have a fantastic time.

It was a great day out for pets too!

