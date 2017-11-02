Remembering lost loved ones at Halifax Minster services

Two special services held in Halifax Minster will be an opportunity for people to reflect and remember.

The first takes place on Sunday November 5 at 2pm, when everyone who still mourns the loss of someone they love, is invited to attend.

During the service there will be an opportunity to light a candle and place it on one of the altars in the Minster.

Names of loved ones will also be read out so please get in touch with the Minster before the day if possible if you have a loved one you would like to be mentioned.

The annual Remembrance Sunday service, on Sunday November 12, will honour those lost in war and conflict.

It begins at the Cenotaph at 10.45am before continuing in the Minster at 11.15am, when the guest preacher in the Minster will be Bishop John Flack.

Vicar of Halifax Minster, The Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “This is an opportunity to remember all those who gave their lives in the Great War, the two World Wars and in more recent conflicts; those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It is a day when we come together in unity to show that they will never be forgotten, that they will always be in our thoughts and prayers.

“The Minster service is also an opportunity to keep in our thoughts and prayers all those who still face war and conflict. Everyone will be very welcome.”

Halifax Minster is also offering people the chance to sing with the choir to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The Minster Choir will be performing Requiem by French composer Gabriel Faure and is inviting people to join them for the service.

Minster organist Graham Gribbin said: “This is a lovely opportunity for people to join the Minster choir and sing this moving piece and have a Remembrance Sunday to remember.

“If people don’t want to sing, we invite them to come along and listen to this wonderful music.”

The rehearsal is at 2.15pm and the performance at 4pm and there is a £5 donation to sing.

Please contact Graham Gribbin at graham@gsgpianos.co.uk for more information.