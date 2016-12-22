Residents get into the festive spirit

Nearly one year on from the floods, Calder Valley residents got into the spirit of the festive season with a celebration at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

Community organisations including Calderdale Council’s day centres for people with learning disabilities, Together Housing’s Mytholm Meadows care home and Hebden Royd School were all involved on the day.

Music, singing, dancing, clog dancing, food and festive decorations made the day a special one. Meanwhile, residents of flood-hit Elphaborough Close in Mytholmroyd also enjoyed a Christmas celebration in their newly refurbished community centre.

Residents heard carols sung by Midgley Primary School pupils and music from the Hebden Bridge Junior Brass Band.

The event was organised by Places for People and marked the completion of the wide-scale refurbishment of the scheme - one year on from flooding that led many residents having to move out temporarily.

