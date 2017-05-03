Return of town’s traditional pub

A traditional pub in Sowerby Bridge that has been owned by the same family since the 1970s will reopen today after a revamp.

The former Long Chimney in West Street opens its doors to the public today as the Loose Goose Inn having been closed since last summer.

The former New Inn at Sowerby Bridge.

New owner Theresa Porter said: “We wanted to keep it as a traditional pub so we tried to keep all the traditional features.

“The venue has been in our family since 1974. First being owned by my uncle John’s wife’s parents, Gerald and Bertha England, from 1974 to 1984, followed by a short stint of ownership for family friends David and Jenny North – who renamed the venue The Long Chimney.

“My uncle David and Auntie Hilda managed for them, prior to taking ownership themselves in 1985, until last year when my uncle decided to sell due to retirement.

“I purchased the venue from my uncle David in May last year with a view to extending the premises up one level in order to create a 12 en suite bedroom bed and breakfast house together with fully refurbished traditional pub providing traditional pub food.”

Miss Porter used to run the Lock Keeper Tavern in Sowerby Bridge before it became a Wetherspoon pub and her father had a history in the industry.

“It runs in the family,” she said.

Miss Porter worked as a marine surveyor with pubs on the side but the Loose Goose, named as a nod to town’s waterfoul residents, will now be her main project.

The pub will reopen this evening at 8pm but it will be around a month before the facilities required to serve food are completed. Food will be served 10am-9pm when the kitchen is finished.

The bed and breakfast rooms are expected to be completed in around a year.