REVEALED: More shops and events announced for Piece Hall launch

The Piece Hall has announced a catalogue of spectacular events that will be held as part its multi-million pound relaunch.

Among the latest attractions unveiled are an inflatable sculpture half the size of a football pitch, and a weekend of street performance, music and comedy to light up the courtyard.

The series of free events will run from the August 18 to September 2 after the UK’s only remaining cloth hall reopens on August 1 – Yorkshire Day.

The Welcome Weekend, running Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20, will bring an extravaganza of entertainment to the Georgian courtyard with colourful artists from around the world.

Among the attractions will be Artizani’s Syrovy, which is street theatre where everyday objects conspire against the harassed performer.

Desperate Men’s Slapstick & Slaughter, a lively theatre show exploring art’s reaction to war in a playful, physical and blackly comedic fashion.

Celebrated Barcelona street theatre performers Osadia will create daring and evocative hair makeovers, transforming the audience with their weird and wonderful creations.

And Circus Raj will introduce Rajasthani street performers to Halifax, including dancers, illusionists, aerialists, stilt walkers, acrobats and slack-rope walkers.

A giant inflatable sculpture by Architects of Air – which will be 9 metres high at points – made up of domes, mazes and intimate pods will take over Piece Hall courtyard on the Bank Holiday weekend, Friday August 25-Monday August 28.

Alan Parkinson, designer and founder of Architects of Air said: “What motivates me to design is the fact that I continue to be struck by the beauty of light and colour found in the luminaria.

“These structures nurture an awareness of a pure phenomena that gently cuts through everyday conditioned perceptions.”

The season will come to a close over the weekend of Friday September 1 and Saturday September 2.

Tickets will be available from August 1 at www.thepiecehall.co.uk and from the Welcome Centre in The Piece Hall.

The Piece Hall Trust has announced a further group of independent retailers that will be open for business when the Grade I listed hall reopens next month.

In a nod to its heritage two new women’s fashion shops will open – rockabilly boutique Jitterbug Jean and House of 925

Sweet-toothed shoppers will be able to enjoy two confectionery shops, Spogs & Spice and The Chocolate Box.

Gin Lane will open a speciality drinking establishment, and a separate wine and spirit shop, while Brown Paper Bag will supply gifts and crafts. The Deli will offer diners artisan food and drink, and traditional ice cream will be on sale at Blondin’s. The Piece Hall Gallery and The Piece Hall Shop will offer a range of bespoke products.

Piece Hall Trust chief executive Nicky Chance-Thompson said: “We’re thrilled that such a diverse range of independent businesses are flocking to be a part of The Piece Hall.

“This new tenant announcement means that The Piece Hall will be around 50 per cent let on opening, with plenty for visitors to see and do.

“We’re well on our way to realising our vision to make The Piece Hall a fantastic shopping destination.”