Reverend to abseil down church to raise £10,000 for new boiler

A reverend in Halifax will look to conquer her fear of heights and abseil down a church to raise £10,000 for a new boiler system.

The Rev Linda Maslen is the new curate at St Mark's Church in Siddal. When she arrived she found a broken heating system and is now facing the challenge of raising funds to install a new one.

She has decided to abseil from the church tower at the Christmas Fair on Saturday November 18, which is being held between 12pm to 4pm.

Her boss, the Canon Hilary Barber from Halifax Minster, and 22 other brave volunteers to abseil along with her.

"At the moment we have no heat and in the winter that means the building is very cold," said Rev Maslen.

"Please help us to raise the money needed to heat this fabulous building, to enable us to continue to support local uniformed groups and other activities and to look at new and exciting ventures.

"We are a local church here to support our local community."

St Mark’s was built just before World War One thanks in part to donations from the local community and was consecrated in 1915.

It’s the only worshipping community in Siddal and has seen the arrival, marriages and dispatches of thousands of community members over the years.

Rev Maslen's ambition is that the church will become even more of a focal point for the community offering a range of services such as a dementia friendly cafe.

They already have a weekly cubs and beavers group, an upholstery and craft class.