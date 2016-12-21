Road closed as lorry crashes into railway bridge

A road has been closed in Halifax after a lorry crashed into a railway bridge this morning (Wednesday).
The crash happened in Water Lane around 9.30 when the HGV collided with the structure causing damage to the wall.
Police officers are at the scene as traffic is directed around the incident.
Recovery work is ongoing and the road will remain closed until structural engineers examine the bridge.
No one was injured in the accident.
