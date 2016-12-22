Rotary Club organisers hail shoebox appeal a massive success

As the Rotary shoebox appeal comes to an end for another year, organisers have hailed the 2016 campaign a massive success with more than 1,000 boxes distributed to those in need around Calderdale

Businesses, schools and groups from across the borough have filled boxes to the brim with food, toys and gifts for people in need this Christmas.

During the last few weeks boxes have been returned and distributed by Rotary Club members to various charities and good causes.

The Todmorden Food Dropin Centre benefited from this year’s shoebox appeal. Judith Clayton, from the centre, said: “We are very grateful to all those who contributed to and worked on the shoebox appeal for the fantastic donations of food.

“This will be a big help to those people in the upper valley who are struggling to feed themselves, and help them to have a happier Christmas.”

Cath Ellis at the Brunswick Centre, which also benefitted from the appeal, said: “I just want to say on behalf of our clients a big thank you for supporting our organisation with the lovely shoeboxes.

“The joy on the children’s faces when they received the boxes over the last few days was priceless. Sadly for some the boxes are probably the only present they will receive.”

Shoebox appeal supporter Debs Stelling said: “On behalf of all the many persons employed assisting families, I would like to say that Christmas can be a very difficult time for many of them and the shoebox appeal offers much needed support in helping parents to keep this festival special for their children.”

Local schools have jumped behind this year’s appeal with a huge number of pupils filling boxes for those in need.

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary, Crossley Heath High School and Barkisland Primary are the latest to send in their boxes.

Rotary organiser Bryan Harkness would like to thank everyone who has supported the shoebox appeal and wishes everyone a very merry Christmas.