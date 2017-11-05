Rotary Club Shoebox Appeal is in full swing

An extra 1000 boxes are being produced to cope with the demand as this year’s Rotary Community Shoebox Appeal gets in full swing.

The campaign, which is funded by the Community Foundation for Calderdale, will see members of the community pack boxes with goodies and distribute to those who need them most during the festive season.

Rotary Shoebox Coordinator, Bryan Harkness, said: “Schools throughout Calderdale have received the boxes in a flat-pack format and their students will no doubt, guided by each school, in the next few weeks be passing back the boxes duly filled with many beautifully decorated if last year is anything to go by.”

The first boxes to be returned in the last two weeks were from Tesco Aachen Way. Flat-pack boxes can be picked up and returned to Tesco Stores at Brighouse, Halifax Aachen Way, Sowerby Bridge. Morrisons at Elland and Keighley Road, Sainsbury Halifax and finally Harveys of Halifax.

There’s still time for schools or businesses to join the appeal. Contact Bryan on 07770 471698 or email bh@rkness.co.uk for more information.