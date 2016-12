A snake stuck in a vacuum cleaner and a gull that fell into a vat of curry are among this year's most memorable animal rescues, according to the RSPCA.

The charity has drawn up a hall of fame of its top 10 animal rescues of 2016, looking back at some of its most unusual call-outs of the year. They range from the harrowing - a horse with its legs stuck on either ends of a footbridge - to the bizarre, a cat in the post, and the downright daft ... a sheep with a traffic cone stuck on its head.