Ruined bridge will reopen

A bridge that was destroyed in the Boxing Day 2015 floods will reopen to the public next week following a massive repair operation.

The 185-year-old Copley Bridge will be back in action on Thursday, October 12, following an official ceremony in which it will be renamed Wilson Bridge, as a tribute to the late Graham Wilson who lived at an adjacent toll house.

Coun Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “Teams have worked very hard to rebuild the bridge and we’re looking forward to returning a much stronger structure to the people of Copley. We hope to see lots of local people at the official opening ceremony.

“It’s an honour to be joined by members of the Wilson family at the event, where they can play a part in the bridge’s story just as Graham Wilson did for many years.”

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali, will officially open the newly rebuilt bridge, along with members of the Wilson family.

The bridge will be renamed at 1.30pm, followed by a ribbon cutting at 1.40pm and a tour of the toll house from 1.45pm, led by the Wilson family

The structure is made of three steel sections to make it stronger, and includes stone from the original Copley Bridge.

The steel sections were lifted into place across the river by a 350-tonne crane last month.

The bridge will provide access for pedestrians, horses and non-motorised vehicles and reconnect the two sides of the valley.

It will feature a new plaque and stone pillar including its new name.