Sarah Lancashire thanks West Yorkshire after win at National Television Awards

Happy Valley lead actress Sarah Lancashire thanked the people of West Yorkshire after she won best drama performance at the 22nd National Television Awards.

Held at the O2 arena, the NTAs is Britain’s leading TV awards event where all the winners are chosen exclusively by the viewers.

Many millions of votes are cast each year via post, telephone and online and the results were revealed live on ITV last night, in a spectacular celebration of the nation’s most loved stars and shows.

Unfortunately, Happy Valley, the popular BBC 1 series set around Calderdale missed out on scooping the best drama award.

The award went to Casualty.

But Sarah Lancashire, who played Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley, scooped best Drama Performance. She beat Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager) and Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders).