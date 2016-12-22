Saying ‘no’ to sorting office closure

Local Labour party members were out in force last week to highlight the proposed closure of Todmorden’s Royal Mail sorting office.

They joined the Communication Workers Union (CWU) on ‘National Postal Workers Day’ to speak to people about the plans.

Todmorden town councillor Andy Hollis (Lab, Stansfield) said: “There couldn’t be a better day to say that we must all defend local services and local jobs.”

Fellow councillor Beth Paramor (Lab, Walsden) added: “It’s ridiculous that this service which should be kept local might be moved to Rochdale.

“I hope that local residents realise that the postal service will deteriorate if these proposals go ahead and that is why the local Labour Party is determined to support the members of the CWU who are fighting the closure.”

Roisin Cavanagh slammed the closure proposals and said Royal Mail should be “ashamed”.

She said: “My dad is a posti. I know how hard they work and how much local knowledge is important to the efficiency of the service that the public receive.

“The Royal Mail should be ashamed to be implementing these changes which won’t bring any benefit to either our community in Todmorden or to postal workers who live and work here.”

Saf Khan, CWU Branch Secretary added: “We urge members of the public who are concerned about the relocation of the delivery office from Todmorden to Rochdale to sign the petition.”

To sign the petition, visit www.change.org/p/moya-greene-stop-the-closure-of-royal-mail-delivery-office-in-todmorden