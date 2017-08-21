Search for ice cream van driver after it plunges into ravine by Calderdale reservoir

Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of the driver of an ice cream van that plunged 50 feet into a deep ravine on Rishworth Moor.

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team received an urgent request from the Yorkshire Ambulance service after the vehicle left the A672 close to Boothwood Reservoir at around 7.45pm on Saturday night.

Once on-scene, team members were advised by West Yorkshire Police that the driver was missing from the vehicle, so we were tasked with assisting with a multi-agency search for the driver at the crash site and surrounding moorland.

The road was closed for several hours as the emergency services searched the area but the driver of the ice cream van could not be located.

Police enquiries are ongoing.