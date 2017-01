A blanket of snow has covered Calderdale this morning.

Keen photographers have been out and about capturing snowy scenes around the borough.

This shot, sent in by Samantha Wilkinson, shows Halifax landmark Wainhouse Tower set against a backdrop of snow-covered hills.

Have you got any snow pictures to share? Send them to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or via Twitter @HXCourier.