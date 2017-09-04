Send us your pictures from spectacular Piece Hall show

A magical aerial show took the skies of Halifax at the weekend to mark the end of the Piece Hall welcome festival.

The Enchanted Chandelier was a circus style concert saw fire-wielding acrobats, bell-ringing musicians and interesting characters weave their way through the audience before being suspended on a huge musical chandelier that was raised 50 metres into the air.

Reader Anthony Giddings sent in these pictures of the performers from the show that marked the end of the welcome festival at the newly reopened Piece Hall.

Did you watch the Piece Hall's high-flying finale? We would love to see your pictures! Email your photos to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or tweet us @HXCourier.