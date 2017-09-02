Sheeran named artist of the year at MTV video awards ceremony

Calderdale-born musician Ed Sheeran was named artist of the year at the star-studded MTV Video Music Awards.

He beat rapper Kendrick Lamar, who took home six awards, to the title at the ceremony in Los Angeles where politics took centre stage.

Sheeran, 26, who is originally from Hebden Bridge, thanked his fans after he was handed the artist of the year award by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who admitted he was her “personal favourite”.

The ceremony saw the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed protesting against a far-right rally in Charlottesville, launch a charity to promote her legacy.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, started off the night by denouncing racism and urging fans to unite.

Lamar, 30, also took home the best hip-hop award for HUMBLE, and four further gongs for those who worked behind the scenes.

Pink, 37, was handed the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to celebrate her 17-year career.

She too touched on politics by praising androgynous stars who “carry on and wave their flag and inspire the rest of us” despite facing attacks and criticism.

Zayn and Taylor Swift, who premiered her new music video on the night, won best collaboration for their video for I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker). Swift unveiled her darker side in her revenge-seeking new music video, laced with fun jibes at both herself and her contemporaries.