Shock closure of Calderdale post office - but when will it re-open?

The resignation of a post master will see a Calderdale post office close down with uncertainty surrounding when it will open again.

Ripponden Post Office is due to temporarily close from Saturday April 29.

At this stage it is not clear how long the Post Office will be closed for whilst attempts are made to secure a new retail partner to provide the services in the future.

Both Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker and Councillor Geraldine Carter have expressed their concern at the loss of this vital service to the local community and the uncertainty surrounding when new arrangements may be in place.

“Ripponden Post Office provides a vital service to the community and this will be sorely missed when the temporary closure takes effect,” said Mr Whittaker.

“It is unclear when services maybe resumed and what type of services will be offered in the future.

“I am urging the Post Office to put arrangements in place as soon as possible and to take steps to ensure that a good level of service is maintained for residents within the local community going forward.”.

Coun Carter said she is incredibly disappointed that the community has only received a few weeks’ notice of the temporary closure as this has meant that there is no realistic possibility of finding an alternative host for the Post Office.

“Why was the community not informed earlier so that we could consider alternatives and put arrangements in place to ensure that residents do not lose this vital service,” she said.

“Furthermore, the decision by the Post Office is another blow to the community of Ripponden following the planned closure of Lloyds Bank in Sowerby Bridge.”