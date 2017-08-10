Shops closed as images emerge of town centre blaze aftermath

An investigation continues into the causes of a fire that devastated a town centre business and has forced neighbouring shops to close.

Fire crews from 15 different stations tackled the blaze at the Game store in Southgate yesterday morning.

Structural engineers were on site throughout the day ensuring the building was safe. The road below was partially opened as the inspection.

Firefighters have been praised for preventing the fire from spreading, however, neighbouring businesses have been forced to close due to blaze.

Paw Prints posted on their Facebook page: "Thanks for all you best wishes and support in the events that came about this morning (Wednesday) in our store in Halifax town centre .

"I would like to thank the fire services in there quick thinking and what they did today to save our store from being burnt to the ground .

Aerial view of the damage at the Game store in Southgate, Halifax

"All the animals where saved and taken to our store in Hipperholme and all doing well . Big thanks to the staff that came in on there day off and helped us secure all the animals to safety .

"Bricks and mortars can be fixed stock can be replaced so onwards and upwards ,we will be open very soon hopefully This Saturday !! Fingers crossed."