Skinny lattes, prosecco, Piece Hall - and affordable homes: Why Halifax is booming

Estate agents are tipping Halifax to be Yorkshire's next property hotspot.

The former mill town's revival has seen major companies relocate there, the historic Piece Hall restored and a resurgence of interest from young professionals looking to buy affordable period homes with garden space.

The Piece Hall has been beautifully restored

Management company Property Frontiers also highlighted Halifax's redeveloped mill buildings, good schools and child-friendly attractions as reasons why families priced out of the Leeds suburbs are moving to Calderdale.

The Piece Hall, a Grade I-listed former cloth hall, re-opened this summer after a £19million restoration, and is expected to become the focal point of the town's cultural and leisure offerings, while children's museum Eureka! is a unique attraction in the heart of the town centre.

Halifax Bank is traditionally headquartered there, and it's now been joined by other big-name employers such as Covea Insurance, Jack Wills, SSP Worldwide, Yorkshire Bank and Nestle.

The local MP, Holly Lynch, has backed calls for a HS3 rail link to come to Halifax, which already has good connections to Leeds and Manchester.

The average Halifax property price is £70,000 below the national average, and flats in converted mill developments such as Martins Mill start from £64,950.

Estate agents have cited heritage as a key factor in the upsurge of interest from buyers - many of whom discovered Halifax when visiting the Piece Hall and other attractions.

The average house price is £154,217, but with an increase of over 14 per cent in the past five years, now could be the time to invest.

Ray Withers of Property Frontiers, who are managing the Martins Mill conversion, said:

"Halifax has a real up-and-coming vibe to it right now, with Piece Hall having kick-started an elevated level of interest in the town. Buyers and renters are particularly interested in being a part of the town's cultural heritage, and the textile industry is the epicentre of that."

Many apartments inside former mills offer spectacular views, period features and spacious rooms.

Among the recent incomers were a couple who bought their first family home in Halifax, having lived in flats in London and Leeds for several years before being priced out.

They were able to purchase a larger property with a garden in close proximity to good nurseries and schools - Halifax has state-funded grammars - and shopping.

While the easy availability of millennial favourites skinny latte and prosecco is evidence that Halifax is evolving to meet the demands of a younger, hipper urban crowd.