SLIDESHOW: Bursting with pride at Happy Valley celebrations

There was plenty of pride on show at one of the many events that took place last week for Happy Valley Pride.

Thousands attended Calderdale’s only LGBTQ+ celebrations which saw seven days worth of entertainment in 13 venues across Hebden Bridge.

From the left, Anna Wiley, Ellie Watmough, Clare Armstrong, Louisa Lopez and Lizzie Wiley.

This was the second year of the event which was created to celebrate diversity and inclusivity as well as LGBTQ+ life in Hebden Bridge and beyond.

Mike Stephens, chairman of Happy Valley Pride, said: “After eight months of hard work from an incredible team, it’s all over. We’ve had about 10 hours sleep collectively over the last week but it has totally been worth it.”

There was plenty to get involved in throughout the week, including a performance from comedian Zoe Lyons, a talk from human rights activist and campaigner Peter Tatchell, LGBTQ+ film screenings and more.

Saturday’s main event, The Big Day Out, attracted crowds of people who donned rainbow colours, listened to talented musicans and watched exciting performances.

The final numbers are still being checked but nearly all of the ticketed events sold out and the owners of Yorkshire Soap, which sold ‘non gender-bread people’ soap for the event, reported a 20 per cent increase on takings from last year.