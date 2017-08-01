SLIDESHOW: Crowds flock to Halifax to see £19m Piece Hall renovation

Here are a selection of stunning images taken today at the official opening of the Piece Hall in Halifax.
For the first time in three years the Grade I listed building opened its doors again to the public.
The iconic building has stood at the heart of Halifax since 1779.
The huge open-air courtyard is now surrounded by a mix of independent bars, restaurants, cafes galleries and shops.
Crowds have continued to gather over lunchtime with a variety of entertainment on show throughout the day.
