SLIDESHOW: Crowds flock to Halifax to see £19m Piece Hall renovation

Here are a selection of stunning images taken today at the official opening of the Piece Hall in Halifax.

For the first time in three years the Grade I listed building opened its doors again to the public.

The Piece Hall re-opens.

The iconic building has stood at the heart of Halifax since 1779.

The huge open-air courtyard is now surrounded by a mix of independent bars, restaurants, cafes galleries and shops.

Crowds have continued to gather over lunchtime with a variety of entertainment on show throughout the day.