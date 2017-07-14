SLIDESHOW: Event was definitely a knockout for Amelie

The sun shone as teams laughed, bounced and had fun at the It’s a Knockout Fun Day.

The event was in aid of Amelie Gledhill, a nine year old from Elland who has a rare genetic condition called Russell Silver Syndrome, which limits her growth and causes a number of other problems.

Amelie Gledhill

Over 270 people took part in the event, which is now in its seventh year and raised over £9,000 for Amelie’s Fund.

The money helps her family pay for all the hidden extras Amelie needs in life because of her condition. Of the money raised, £1,000 will be given to help a girl called Alice Hake who has cerebral palsy and needs adaptations to her bedroom and bathroom.

Amelie’s family would like to thank everyone who supported the day as well as Greetland Community Centre for the use of their facilities.