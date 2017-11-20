SLIDESHOW: Festive fun for all at Mytholmroyd Christmas light switch-on

The festive season got off to a cracking start in Mytholmroyd at the annual Christmas light switch-on last weekend.

There was something for everyone with music, dancing, a craft market and a firework display.

Mytholmroyd Christmas Lights Switch-on. Bazzmatazz perform.

Hebden Bridge Brass Band entertained crowds doing what they do best and dance group Bazzmatazz put on a great show.

Father Christmas had the honour of switching on the Mytholmroyd Christmas lights alongside Bazz Robson from Bazzmatazz, Hebden Royd Mayor Pat Fraser and Christine Bampton Smith.

