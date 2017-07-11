SLIDESHOW: Fun in the sun at Lightcliffe Gala

The sun shone down on Lightcliffe Cricket Club as hundreds flocked through the gates for the village’s Gala.

With special guests and exciting entertainment, there was something for everyone at the annual event.

Lightcliffe Gala at Lightcliffe Cricket Club. Picture by Jim Fitton

The cricket field was packed once again as visitors enjoyed a variety of stalls, rides and games, as well as entertainment from Lightcliffe CE Primary School choir.

New additions for this year were a bucking bronco and miniature steam railway which proved very popular.

James Horne of Lightcliffe Cricket Club said: “The day went really well, the sun shone and crowds flocked to the gala.

“The choir from Lightcliffe CE Primary School were good, the cheerleaders were fantastic and everyone had a wonderful time.”

Lightcliffe celebrity and Huddersfield Town match day announcer Paul Ramsden was MC for the day and gala goers were given the opportunity to take a photo Bet Championship Play Off

Trophy following Huddersfield Town’s promotion to the Premier League.

James added: “People had photos with the trophy and mascots, There were a lot of town shirts and a big queue for photos with the trophy.

The raffle was drawn and a list of winners can be found on the Lightcliffe Cricket Club website.