SLIDESHOW: Quick thinking firefighters praised after Halifax town centre blaze

Firefighters who tackled a town centre building blaze in Halifax have been praised for their quick thinking actions that stopped the fire from spreading.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has dealt with a large scale incident in Southagate and at the height of the incident 80 firefighters were in attendance.

Debris at the scene of a fire in Halifax town centre

A call was received at 2.12am from a security company saying a fire alarm was sounding at the Halifax bank on Commercial Street.

On arrival crews saw smoke in the area which was then tracked down to the building which contains the Game retail unit.

Crews quickly called for more fire engines when they realised it was an established fire which had the potential to quickly spread.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton: “Crews worked quickly and skilfully to contain the fire and stop any further serious escalation.

“In total around 80 firefighters were on the scene from various stations across the brigade.

“The fire was out by around 4.30am and the incident was scaled back, however, two fire engines and an aerial appliance remain at the scene this morning and the road remains closed.".

No-one was inside the building and there was no threat to the public because the building was surrounded by other commercial units. ”

A Fire Investigator will be attending the site today to look into the cause of the blaze.