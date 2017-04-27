SLIDESHOW: Scouts parade through Brighouse for St George’s Day

Hundreds of people turned out to watch Brighouse scouts parade through the town centre to mark St George’s Day.

Around 120 scouts, volunteers and leaders marched through the streets alongside the Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Howard Blagbrough.

St George's Day Parade, Brighouse town centre

Brian Hughes, scout chairman for the Brighouse district, said: “It was a splendid day made all the better for the weather. It was especially made because of the mayor – he took part in everything.” To volunteer contact Mr Hughes 07969 178721