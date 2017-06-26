SLIDESHOW: Swan song for Mytholmroyd Gala after more than 50 years

It is hail and farewell to Mytholmroyd Gala, which is bowing out after more than 50 years of fun.

This year’s event saw entertainment from singers and dance groups on stage, and a giant fairground, but there was no parade due to a lack of volunteers to marshall it.

Mytholmroyd Gala 2017

However, with some excellent on-stage entertainment from the off, the event was very enjoyable, said gala chairman George Sumner, whose father Denis began the event in 1960.

“It went very well. The entertainment was absolutely beautiful and Lizzie Jones blew everyone away. Bazzmatazz dance group were absolutely brilliant. We had a good time, everyone enjoyed ourselves and we were very lucky with the weather.”

Singer and heart charity campaigner Lizzie’s husband, Halifax-born Danny, a former Halifax RLFC star, died while playing rugby league for Keighley.

Despite the tragedy, Lizzie began campaigning for all rugby league division players to be able to have heart screening and also set up a charity in Danny’s name, the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund.

George said despite appeals for extra help none had been forthcoming and it had been decided to bring it to an end with all funds to be given to local charities.

“There are only four people and three of us are retiring so we are calling it a day now and the gala will close.

“We are looking to give all monies to local organisations - it is meant for local people and will be going to local people.

“We have left it on a nice note. We are saddened by the decision but we can’t run it without help and had to do it.

“We’ve done our best,” he said.