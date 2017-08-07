SLIDESHOW: Visitors flocked to 35th annual Vintage Car Weekend

Crowds gathered at Calder Holmes Park to step back in time and see vehicles through the ages at this year’s Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend.

The event, which is organised by The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, drew in the crowds to look at the display of hundreds of vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, military and commercial vehicles.

Andrew and Kate Whitehead, in their Super 7, at Calder Holmes Park

Funds that were raised from the weekend will help support a wide variety of charities, good causes and individuals in need.

