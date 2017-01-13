SNOW: How are council services affected?

Here is your guide to which council services may be disrupted today:

Bereavement - As normal. Driveways are clear and gritted, but extra caution is advised on pathways.

Libraries- No disruptions reported.

Roads - All primary routes were salted at 4am. Gritters have been reloaded and sent back onto their routes where they will remain until routes are all clear.

Other roads will not be looked at until the main network is clear and safe unless we are needed to supporting an emergency incident.

No accidents to report and no road closures at this point.

Transport - The SEND buses will be running as normal this morning but there may be localised disruption to the service particularly on untreated side roads or high ground so expect slight delays.

Waste and recycling - Due to this morning’s snow all crews were held back for one hour until 8.00am. As of 8.10am all crews have left the depot.