Solution in sight for 1940s Day

Potential access issues it was feared might put Queensbury’s popular 1940s Day in jeopardy look set to be resolved.

Organisers were alarmed by knee-high wooden fencing put in place around the village green at Chapel Street and Albert Road last week following residents’ concerns about people parking on the grass.

But a meeting this week with Bradford Council officials and ward councillors Lynda Cromie and Andrew Senior made them feel access issues can be resolved and are satisfied with progress made in just a week, said Stuart Walker, of the event.

However he added that more commitee members were needed to ensure the annual June event could continue - anyone interested can come along to the annual meeting at the George III pub, Chapel Street, on Monday, October 9, at 6.30pm.

A Bradford Council spokesperson said: “We have arranged to discuss how the organisers can still have the access they need and that the area can be kept clear of parked cars for the rest of the year. Organisers have no reason to be concerned.”