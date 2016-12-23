SONG FOR CHRISTMAS: Which school has topped our festive chart?

The countdown to Christmas is really underway now, with only two more days until the big event arrives.

We’ve loved watching the entries into our Song for Christmas competition, sponsored by Harveys of Halifax, and thought we would come up with our very own festive chart.

Song for Christmas, sponsored by Harveys of Halifax

We’re delighted to announce that this year’s Christmas number one is Bradshaw Primary School, whose video was viewed the most by visitors to our website.

Remember, this is just for fun and your votes still count. The overall winner will be decided through a coupon vote in the paper.

Our top 10:

1. Bradshaw Primary School

2. Rawson J & I School

3. St Joseph’s Brighouse

4. St Marys Catholic Primary School

5. Sowerby Village Primary School

6. Highbury School

7. Christ Church Pellon

8. Withinfields

9. St Andrew’s Infants

10. Barkisland Primary

Visit the Harveys website here