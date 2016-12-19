Song for Christmas: Who will be crowned our festive chart-topper?

Part of the excitement of Christmas every year is finding out who has topped the charts.

Slade, Band Aid, Shakin’ Stevens, Cliff Richard and the Spice Girls have all cemented their place in musical history with Christmas number ones.

Song for Christmas, sponsored by Harveys of Halifax

And what better way to recognise the fantastic efforts of our Song for Christmas entrants, than by coming up with our own Courier festive chart.

The competition, sponsored by Harveys of Halifax, has seen some fantastic entries and we’ll announce our own Christmas number one this Friday.

So how can you take the top spot? We’ll count how many page views each video gets and the one with the most hits will be named this year’s chart topper.

Remember - this is just for fun and our overall competition winner will still be decided through a coupon vote in the paper.

