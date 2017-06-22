Special delivery sees Michael make trip from Halifax to London

A volunteer from the Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes group embarked on a remarkable ride from Halifax to London to deliver an urgent sample of blood.

Michael Lobban, from Bradford, answered the call to take a patient’s blood sample from Calderdale Royal Hospital into central London for vital specialist testing.

Speaking shortly after the 400-mile round trip, Michael said: “Ordinarily the Volunteer Blood Bike Service would relay their consignment between different Blood Bike groups across the country – but there simply wasn’t time.

“This was very urgent and so I delivered it personally, directly to University College Hospital on Euston Road.”

Michael regularly travels to the capital with his work and so was far from daunted at the prospect.

“I set off of at 8pm, arriving around midnight on Saturday. I delivered the sample, had a decent cup of coffee, and headed for home, arriving after 4am.”

After a period of rest Michael then continued to be on duty for the rest of the weekend.

“I do it because I simply enjoy it. It’s a rewarding way to give back to the community,” he said.