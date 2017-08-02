Sports and learning at summer Mash-Up

Rain didn’t stop play - or learning - when Stainland Sports Association held its Sports Mash-Up this summer.

Held at Stainland Memorial Park, children could try all four of the sports played - bowls, cricket, football and rugby. Additionally, Stainland WI members taught children and adults about how to use CPR and the sports association’s defibrillators.

Playing touch-rugby are, from the left, Charlie Broadbent, 12, Beth Spence, 11, and Nathan Spence, 11

Michelle Norcliffe of the association said: “The WI trained about 35 people, both adults and children, which was really worthwhile for our community.”