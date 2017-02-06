Square Chapel to raise curtain on £6.6m project

The new £6.6m Square Chapel building which will transform the arts centre by creating a new extension and improved facilities on Calderdale is on schedule.

The extension will include a 108 seater multi-purpose cinema and studio theatre to be used for film screenings, performances and workshops; new dressing rooms; improved toilets; and a café-bar area that will serve locally sourced food and drink.

Square Chapel, Halifax. New extention.

Martin Clarke, head of technical operations said he is looking forward to the project being completed and the exciting times that lie ahead.

“I don’t think the development and the work could have gone any better.

“With any projects you expects some delays and issues but we have resolved them very quickly.

“We’ve had an excellent relationship with the contractors if we wanted to change or tweak some things as we go along and they have adapted to it.”

Square Chapel, Halifax. New extention. Martin Clarke

Mr Clarke said work has run smoothly with the building team at the Piece Hall and the importance of both projects working together for them to succeed.

Contributions for the project have come from various sources including Arts Council England, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council, Foyle Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, Wolfson Foundation, Monument Trust, Sir George Martin Trust as well as public donations, individual giving, businesses and fundraising events by the Centre’s circle of supporters – Friends, volunteers, staff, performers and partners.

Once completed in April it will have direct access to The Piece Hall’s interpretation centre creating a seamless cultural quarter in the heart of Halifax

In 1988 six local art lovers bought a run down Square Chapel for just £25. Their vision was to turn it into a vibrant Centre for the Arts for professional artists and the community.

Open days and tours for are planned closer to the completion date of the project.