Stars of the big and small screen heading for Halifax

A host of film and TV stars are heading to Halifax on November 18 along with the biggest movie props from your favourite films.

Heading the line up of guests is Spencer Wilding, most famous for playing Darth Vader in the latest Star Wars film, Rogue One.

Hali-Con will be heading to the North Bridge Leisure Centre next month

Also from the Star Wars series of films comes Andrew Lawden, who appeared in The Phantom Menace as well as being Liam Neeson’s stand-in stunt double, and he will be bringing his Jedi Fight Academy with him where you can learn to use a lightsabre from the man taught by the Jedi themselves.

Sophie Aldred, who played Ace alongside Sylvester McCoy, the Seventh Doctor Who is joining the throngtogether with TV and film star, as well as bush-tucker challenge extraordinaire,

Christopher Biggins who appeared in a radio version of a Doctor Who spin-off called The One Doctor.

Also joining the troops in Halifax is James MacKenzie, known to many of us as Raven from the self-titled CBBC programme that ran from 2002 to 2010 - and is now due for a comeback, along with a role for James himself.

People coming to the event will be able to get up close and personal with Jabba the Hutt from Return of the Jedi as, a 20 foot long throne room is being built in the venue, as well as coming face to face with a Wampa from Empire Strikes back and lots of Star Wars Droids. There will be a full size Tardis there from Doctor Who as well as a Dalek or two!

You’ll be able to get a photo in the Throne of Iron from Game of Thrones, even stand in Flash Gordon’s Rocket Cycle from the iconic 1980 film, and if you love your dinosaurs then you’ll be able to have the shot of a lifetime in front of the Jurassic Park gates.

Throughout the day there will be stalls with all sorts of goodies for sale, as well as movie cars like Lightning McQueen and a car called Ecto-Fun which is just like the one from Ghostbusters. He’s bringing a 35 foot tall Stay Puft Man with him!

Tickets are available from www.hali-con.co.uk and allow people entry from 10am and 11am, tickets will be on sale on the day from 12pm onwards. Follow the Hali-Con page on facebook for all the updates and extra reveals!