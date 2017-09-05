Step up, pedal out and put your best hoof forward - South Pennines Walk and Ride Festival is here

Step up, pedal out or put your horse’s best hoof forward - the South Pennines Walk and Ride Festival begins on Saturday, September 9, and runs until September 24.

Organisers describe the South Pennines - which includes all of Calderdale - as the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors, from the unspoilt beauty of the moorlands to the fascinating heritage of the industrial revolution.

Brochures in visitor centres, libraries, shops and many other places throughout the South Pennines are available, and all details are on the festival website, www.walkandridefestival.co.uk, said festival co-ordinator Adele Adams.

From a Shibden Valley cycle ride to horse riders taking on the challenging 47-mile Mary Towneley Loop Endurance ride, there was lots to do. “Walkers also have an array of events from which to choose, from gentle health walks to strenuous hikes. Why not explore the Calder Woodland Way, as featured in Christopher Goddard’s recently published book. This linear walk from Brighouse to Walsden taking in some of the finest woodland landscapes in the Calder Valley can be completed in four separate circular walks or in one day for those who enjoy a challenge,” Adele said.

To help fund this year’s festival and ensure its future a Just Giving page has been created - donate by going online to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/southpennineswalkandridefestival