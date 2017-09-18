Store’s team love Elaine, 102, to visit

One of Halifax Asda’s most senior shoppers, 102-year-old great-grandmother Elaine Sutcliffe always brings a smile to the face of community champion Amanda Clegg.

Elaine, who lives in sheltered accommodation, catches an Access bus to the store with friends and neighbours. She has lived in Halifax all her life, working as a shorthand typist.

Amanda said: “Elaine is my 102-year-old buddy. While I’m helping her with her shopping she tells me the secrets of life and tells me to ‘Hashtag don’t give a damn!’ She told me she likes to surf the web.”