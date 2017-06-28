Stride forward for Ravenscliffe sixth form plan as contractor is appointed

A contractor has now been appointed to build a new sixth form centre for Ravenscliffe High School.

The Esh Group won the £2.5m contract with Calderdale Council for the new facility at Spring Hall, in news which marks a significant step forward for the Ravenscliffe@SpringHall project.

The council has invested £1.6m into the project, which will help ease increased demand for places at Ravenscliffe. It’s Calderdale’s only secondary special needs school and has grown from 69 pupils to 139.

Since the launch of Ravenscliffe@SpringHall, the school community, its supporters and organisations from Calderdale and beyond have helped with the fundraising effort.

Sport England is also making a contribution,

Head teacher Martin Moorman said: “This facility will provide a purpose-built centre that allows both the community of young people with special needs who attend Ravenscliffe, as well as the wider Calderdale community of all ages, to access a fantastic trackside resource.

“It will provide Ravenscliffe students with opportunities to develop their work and life skills in a brand new adapted building. The centrality of the Ravenscliffe@SpringHall development makes it a perfect new resource for the people of Calderdale.”

Councillor Megan Swift, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for children and young people’s services, welcomed the news and said Calderdale Council is “delighted” to be supporting the school.

She said: “The centre will provide much-needed additional facilities in Calderdale, ensuring that pupils with more complex needs receive the best possible education in top-class surroundings.”

Stuart Leslie, divisional director at Esh, added: “Ravenscliffe school is an essential part of the community. The new sixth form centre will help it support older students into the workplace and develop valuable life skills.”