Student’s help for Sri Lankan town

A student will spend two weeks of her summer break working for a community in Sri Lanka, and she has been helped on her way by a local company.

Seventeen-year-old Brooksbank School pupil Charlotte Lumb will teach orphans English, care for elephants, look after turtles and their eggs and help paint a local temple in the southern town of Ambalangonda between August 19 and September 3. Elland-based ABS UK Ltd have donated £1,000 and has supported numerous projects in Sri Lanka, including supporting the construction of an infirmary and volunteer accommodation at the Eliya Children’s Home in Tangalle.