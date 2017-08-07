Summer festival simply stunning

It is high summer now, but the season got off to a great start with a flower festival at St Jude’s Church, Savile Park, Halifax.
The festival, opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali and Mrs Shaheen Ali, had a theme of A Floral Bible, with the stunning arrangements inspired by well-loved stories from the Bible. From the left, are pictured Halifax MP Holly Lynch, chief flower arranger Christine Thorpe, the Mayor and Mayoress, and Rev Dr Richard Frith.
