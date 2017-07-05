Sun shone as famous fountain rose high

A record crowd flocked to the estate of Castle Carr to see its famous pressure fed fountain rise majestically well over 120 feet into the air.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Halifax, is now in its seventh year and has become an annual fixture in the club’s fundraising activities.

The organisers would like to thank everyone who supported the event which raised around £5,000 for local and national charities. The first donation of £500 will be given to the international WaterAid Charity which provides access to safe water in developing countries.