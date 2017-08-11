Support for businesses hit by Halifax town centre blaze

Businesses hit by a Halifax town centre blaze are receiving support from Calderdale Council to get their shops open as soon as possible.

The clean up work continues at the Game store in Southgate following a fire that destroyed large parts of the building on Wednesday morning.

Neighbouring businesses Paw Prints and Caffe Nero also suffered some smoke and water damage as firefighters had to gain access through the shops to tackle the fire.

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “Following the fire on Southgate in Halifax town centre, the road has now reopened for deliveries and the cordon around the affected building has been removed.

“The three third floor window structures on the building have now been safely removed, the damaged windows have been boarded over and the building has been made safe.

"We’re working with the building’s owner to support their repair plans.

“Southgate is open and the vast majority of businesses are trading.

"A clean up operation is taking place in the two neighbouring businesses which suffered smoke and water damage. We hope that these businesses will be open again as soon as possible.”

Bradford station commander Ronnie Goldwater praised the work of the firefighters and how they managed to salvage as much as they can.

“When we arrived flames were leaping out of the windows of the building.

“Part of our job is to salvage as much as we can and to ensure other business can open as soon as they can.

“I can’t praise all the firefighters enough from stopping the fire spreading as we could have lost a lot more of the building.”

A spokesperson from Caffe Nero said that checks and repair work is continuing but were not sure when they would be able to re-open.

Paw Prints pet store posted on their Facebook page: “Thanks for all you best wishes and support in the events that came about this morning (Wednesday) in our store in Halifax town centre.

“I would like to thank the fire services in there quick thinking and what they did today to save our store from being burnt to the ground .

“All the animals where saved and taken to our store in Hipperholme and all doing well . Big thanks to the staff that came in on there day off and helped us secure all the animals to safety .

“Bricks and mortars can be fixed stock can be replaced so onwards and upwards ,we will be open very soon hopefully this Saturday!! Fingers crossed.”

A spokesperson for the Game store said: "We understand customers have pre-orders at this store. We do not have any update just now.

"Once we have information on when store will re open or what store the pre-orders will be sent to we will contact our customers .

"We do apologise for the inconvenience."