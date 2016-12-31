Sweet gesture welcomes residents home one year on from the floods

A team from Mytholmroyd Co-op on Burnley Road helped welcome a group of Elphaborough Close residents back home.

Many haven’t been able to get into their homes for nearly a year following the devastating Boxing Day floods which struck Mytholmroyd and the Calder Valley.

When the kind-hearted team at the village’s Co-op store heard that the residents of 50 flats, many of whom are elderly, were finally able to return home, they decided to spread a little festive cheer by giving each of them a bunch of flowers.

Store manager, Gavin West said: “The floods caused so much devastation to the whole village and it has affected everyone living here.

“It is especially hard for people, such as the Elphaborough close residents, who haven’t had access to their own homes.

“It’s such a relief for them to have their homes back and we wanted to help them celebrate by delivering a bunch of flowers as a welcome gift.

“The sense of community is so strong in Mytholmroyd and everyone’s doing their bit to help put the village back on its feet.”

The Co-op is now working towards submitting a planning application early in the new year.

The chain has confirmed plans to create a new, larger, purpose-built store by redeveloping the existing site on Burnley Road, which currently comprises a separate food store and petrol forecourt.

