Tell your tales of the riverbank

Brighouse residents are being offered a chance to tell their own tales of the riverbank and canal side on a new film project celebrating the town.

Bradford based theatre company Freedom Studios has joined forces with local film production company, North Park Pictures, to create a documentary film which will capture local people’s experiences, good and bad, of the River Calder and the Calder and Hebble canal.

North Park Pictures was set up by Halifax man Lee Barnes in 2016 and Lucy Badrock, who grew up in Clifton and attended Brighouse High School, joined and took over the business later that year.

Lucy said: “I am passionate about this particular project because it’s all about the town I grew up in and I’m really interested in documenting stories of a place I know and love.

“I’m really looking forward to capturing the community spirit of Brighouse on camera and it’s a pleasure to film in such a beautiful valley.”

Anna Parker from Freedom Studios has already contacted a range of local groups with an interest in waterways and the life and history of the town. Lucy and Lee will be interviewing them and other local people throughout June and July.

Anna said: ”We hope the project will give people chance to reflect on how Brighouse has been shaped by its waterways and bring local people together to share their stories and memories of living in the town”.

There will be an opportunity for anyone to share their own stories for inclusion in the project at drop-in sessions at the Market Tavern, Brighouse. These sessions will take place during July and August, when there will also be some filming, with dates to be confirmed in June.

The film will be premiered in Brighouse at the end of August and will also be part of a large-scale event the People’s Fair at The Piece Hall 30 September – 1 October.

If you have a story to share or want to find out more about any aspect of the project please email Anna Parker on anna@freedomstudios.co.uk.